2016 GMC Sierra 1500

116,623 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE NO ACCIDENTS!!

SLE NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9299557
  • Stock #: PP1783
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC1GG215155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

