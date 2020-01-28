2016 GMC Terrain

Interested? Text 306-523-5825 for More Information! 2019 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer two years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! A crossover, generous interior room, but in a size that works with your life. Terrain was engineered to produce more innovations per square inch for a full-size capability in a smart, efficient crossover. With second-row Multi-Flex seating the seating design allows you to slide the second row back nearly 203 mm (8). The result is 1013 mm (39.9) of rear leg room. Incredible thinking created a compact crossover with the people and cargo-carrying versatility you expect from a full-size SUV. Terrain offers the easy-to-use Multi-Flex sliding rear seat and 60/40 split rear seat back that make going from carrying people to cargo easy. The second-row seats fold down on either side (or both) for large loads, with up to 1809 L (63.9 cu. ft.) of available cargo space. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs