Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE w/Backup Camera, Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE w/Backup Camera, Cruise, A/C

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

  1. 4612482
  2. 4612482
  3. 4612482
  4. 4612482
  5. 4612482
  6. 4612482
  7. 4612482
  8. 4612482
  9. 4612482
  10. 4612482
  11. 4612482
  12. 4612482
  13. 4612482
  14. 4612482
  15. 4612482
  16. 4612482
  17. 4612482
  18. 4612482
  19. 4612482
  20. 4612482
  21. 4612482
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,963KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4612482
  • Stock #: 13325A
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK6G6311015
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Interested? Text 306-523-5825 for More Information! 2019 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer two years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! A crossover, generous interior room, but in a size that works with your life. Terrain was engineered to produce more innovations per square inch for a full-size capability in a smart, efficient crossover. With second-row Multi-Flex seating the seating design allows you to slide the second row back nearly 203 mm (8). The result is 1013 mm (39.9) of rear leg room. Incredible thinking created a compact crossover with the people and cargo-carrying versatility you expect from a full-size SUV. Terrain offers the easy-to-use Multi-Flex sliding rear seat and 60/40 split rear seat back that make going from carrying people to cargo easy. The second-row seats fold down on either side (or both) for large loads, with up to 1809 L (63.9 cu. ft.) of available cargo space. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Theft deterrent system
  • Spare tire and wheel
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)
  • Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
  • Seat trim, Premium Cloth
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Wipers, front intermittent with washers
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
  • Exhaust, single
  • Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
  • TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Suspension, soft ride
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Rear axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MXO) 6-speed automatic front-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
  • E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable on FWD (TLF26/TLH26) models.)
  • Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
  • Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
  • Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
  • Steering, power, variable electric assist
  • Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
  • Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour and manual folding
  • Seat adjuster, driver 2-way manual fore/aft adjustment power lumbar and power 2-way seat height adjuster (up/down)
  • Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
  • Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual front climate control
  • Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
  • Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger detector
  • Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
  • Audio system feature, USB port
  • Floor mats, carpeted front
  • Steering wheel, comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls
  • Floor mats, carpeted rear
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Seats, front bucket
  • Door locks, power programmable with lockout protection
  • OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE W-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
  • Audio system, Colour Touch AM/FM stereo with MP3 playback includes 7 diagonal colour touch-screen display, USB port, AUX port and iPod support (Includes Bluetooth for phone.)
  • Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (RTN) 4 - 17 x 7.0 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.)
  • Wheels, 4 - 17 x 7.0 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum
  • OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, deta...
  • OnStar Basic Plan for 5 years including limited RemoteLink mobile app services, Advanced Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery, and is transferable. Does not include Emergenc...
  • Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including, Vehicle Information Menu (oil life, tire pressure, standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1, trip 2, fuel range, average fuel economy, instant fuel economy, average vehicl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 53,053 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 26,952 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 97,711 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Send A Message