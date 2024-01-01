Menu
<div><b><i>8 Passenger </i></b></div><div><b><i>Leather </i></b></div><div><b><i>Heated seats </i></b></div><div><b><i>cooled seats</i></b></div><div><b><i>Line assist </i></b></div><div><b><i>SLT</i></b></div><div><b><i>cruise control</i></b></div><div><b><i>park aid</i></b></div><div><b><i>back up camera</i></b></div><div><b><i><br></i></b></div><div><b><i>Financing Available: Good, Bad or no credit, Bankruptcy. New to Canada: Permanent or temporary resident, Internation student </i></b></div><div><b><i><br></i></b></div><div><b><i>Nova Auto Centre</i></b></div><div><b><i>1333 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon Sk</i></b></div><div><b><i>(306) 373 6682</i></b></div><div><b><i><br></i></b></div>

2016 GMC Yukon

107,025 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon

SLT

2016 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKC4GR387300

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 107,025 KM

Vehicle Description

8 Passenger Leather Heated seats cooled seatsLine assist SLTcruise controlpark aidback up camera
Financing Available: Good, Bad or no credit, Bankruptcy. New to Canada: Permanent or temporary resident, Internation student 
Nova Auto Centre1333 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon Sk(306) 373 6682

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2016 GMC Yukon