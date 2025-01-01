Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> SK VIN: 1GKS2BKC9GR348685 Platinum Auto Sport **NO ACCIDENTS **LEATHER **ESCALADE TAIL LIGHTS UPGRADE **BACKUP CAMERA **CHROME WHEELS **KEYLESS ENTRY **POWER LIFT GATE **BACK SEAT PASSENGERS INFOTAINMENT SCREEN Experience full-size luxury and rugged capability with this 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD</p> <p> and space for the whole family all in mint condition with no accidents and a clean Carfax history. Built for those who demand more from their SUV</p> <p> this Yukon is up for the challenge. And with in-house financing options available for all credit types</p> <p> Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to get approved and drive home in the SUV you deserve. / Key Features of the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque 6-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) with Autotrac two-speed transfer case Quicksilver Metallic exterior with chrome trim Premium Black Leather Interior heated and ventilated front seats Heated second-row bucket seats & power-folding third row Driver Alert Package & Enhanced Safety Package including: Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert Safety Alert Seat Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert Power sunroof and hands-free power liftgate 8 Color Touchscreen with IntelliLink Navigation</p> <p> and voice controls Bose® premium 9-speaker surround sound audio system Wireless charging pad Tri-zone automatic climate control Keyless entry with remote start and push-button ignition Rearview camera with front and rear park assist 20 polished aluminum wheels with all-season tires Factory tow package with trailer brake controller Mileage: 178</p> <p>111 km No Accidents Clean Carfax Mint Condition P Why Choose the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT? The GMC Yukon SLT delivers full-size SUV capability with the premium comfort and technology modern drivers expect. With room for up to 8 passengers</p> <p> or professionals needing space and strength. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport</p> <p> or new to credit. We work with drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan to help you get into the vehicle you need with affordable payments and fast approvals. VIN: 1GKS2BKC9GR348685 Mileage: 178</p> <p> well maintained Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today! Come see why the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD is one of the top full-size SUVs on the road. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon to test drive this beauty and learn about our easy in-house financing options available for all credit situations in Saskatchewan. Platinum Auto Sport Where Saskatchewan drives home happy. #GMCYukonSLT #UsedSUVSaskatoon #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #LuxurySUVCanada #NoAccidentSUV #GMCYukonCanada #FullSizeSUVDeals #SUVSaskatchewan</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/GMC-Yukon-2016-id12185365.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/GMC-Yukon-2016-id12185365.html</a>

2016 GMC Yukon

178,111 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Yukon

4WD 4DR SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12459811

2016 GMC Yukon

4WD 4DR SLT

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

  1. 12459811
  2. 12459811
  3. 12459811
  4. 12459811
  5. 12459811
  6. 12459811
  7. 12459811
  8. 12459811
  9. 12459811
  10. 12459811
  11. 12459811
  12. 12459811
  13. 12459811
  14. 12459811
  15. 12459811
  16. 12459811
  17. 12459811
  18. 12459811
  19. 12459811
  20. 12459811
  21. 12459811
  22. 12459811
  23. 12459811
  24. 12459811
  25. 12459811
  26. 12459811
  27. 12459811
  28. 12459811
  29. 12459811
  30. 12459811
  31. 12459811
  32. 12459811
  33. 12459811
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,111KM
VIN 1GKS2BKC9GR348685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic (GAN)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CONS348685
  • Mileage 178,111 KM

Vehicle Description

SK VIN: 1GKS2BKC9GR348685 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**LEATHER
**ESCALADE TAIL LIGHTS UPGRADE
**BACKUP CAMERA
**CHROME WHEELS
**KEYLESS ENTRY
**POWER LIFT GATE
**BACK SEAT PASSENGERS INFOTAINMENT SCREEN

Experience full-size luxury and rugged capability with this 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD


and space for the whole family all in mint condition with no accidents and a clean Carfax history.

Built for those who demand more from their SUV


this Yukon is up for the challenge.

And with in-house financing options available for all credit types


Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to get approved and drive home in the SUV you deserve.
/ Key Features of the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD:
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque

6-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode

4-Wheel Drive (4WD) with Autotrac two-speed transfer case

Quicksilver Metallic exterior with chrome trim

Premium Black Leather Interior heated and ventilated front seats

Heated second-row bucket seats & power-folding third row

Driver Alert Package & Enhanced Safety Package including:

Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Alert

Safety Alert Seat

Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power sunroof and hands-free power liftgate

8 Color Touchscreen with IntelliLink

Navigation


and voice controls

Bose® premium 9-speaker surround sound audio system

Wireless charging pad

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Keyless entry with remote start and push-button ignition

Rearview camera with front and rear park assist

20 polished aluminum wheels with all-season tires

Factory tow package with trailer brake controller

Mileage: 178


111 km

No Accidents Clean Carfax Mint Condition

P Why Choose the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT?
The GMC Yukon SLT delivers full-size SUV capability with the premium comfort and technology modern drivers expect. With room for up to 8 passengers


or professionals needing space and strength.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


or new to credit. We work with drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan to help you get into the vehicle you need with affordable payments and fast approvals.

VIN: 1GKS2BKC9GR348685
Mileage: 178


well maintained

Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Come see why the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD is one of the top full-size SUVs on the road. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon to test drive this beauty and learn about our easy in-house financing options available for all credit situations in Saskatchewan.

Platinum Auto Sport Where Saskatchewan drives home happy.

#GMCYukonSLT #UsedSUVSaskatoon #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #LuxurySUVCanada #NoAccidentSUV #GMCYukonCanada #FullSizeSUVDeals #SUVSaskatchewan


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/GMC-Yukon-2016-id12185365.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No accidents
Advanced Safety Features
Apple CarPlay®
Bluetooth®
No credit
adventurers
road-tripping
available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
refinement
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
2016 GMC Yukon 4WD 4dr SLT Fully Loaded
SK. Finished in striking Quicksilver Metallic with a Premium Black Leather Interior
this Yukon offers power
the Yukon SLT delivers strong towing power
and an upscale interior that blends functionality with sophistication. Whether you're hauling
or daily commuting across Saskatchewan
powerful V8 performance
and advanced safety tech
it's the ideal vehicle for Saskatchewan families
we specialize in in-house financing for all credit types including bad credit
111 km Exterior: Quicksilver Metallic Interior: Premium Black Leather Condition: Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2019 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred 98,931 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 115,684 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 142,429 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2016 GMC Yukon