$31,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon
4WD 4DR SLT
2016 GMC Yukon
4WD 4DR SLT
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic (GAN)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CONS348685
- Mileage 178,111 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 1GKS2BKC9GR348685 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LEATHER
**ESCALADE TAIL LIGHTS UPGRADE
**BACKUP CAMERA
**CHROME WHEELS
**KEYLESS ENTRY
**POWER LIFT GATE
**BACK SEAT PASSENGERS INFOTAINMENT SCREEN
Experience full-size luxury and rugged capability with this 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD
and space for the whole family all in mint condition with no accidents and a clean Carfax history.
Built for those who demand more from their SUV
this Yukon is up for the challenge.
And with in-house financing options available for all credit types
Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to get approved and drive home in the SUV you deserve.
/ Key Features of the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD:
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque
6-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode
4-Wheel Drive (4WD) with Autotrac two-speed transfer case
Quicksilver Metallic exterior with chrome trim
Premium Black Leather Interior heated and ventilated front seats
Heated second-row bucket seats & power-folding third row
Driver Alert Package & Enhanced Safety Package including:
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power sunroof and hands-free power liftgate
8 Color Touchscreen with IntelliLink
Navigation
and voice controls
Bose® premium 9-speaker surround sound audio system
Wireless charging pad
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry with remote start and push-button ignition
Rearview camera with front and rear park assist
20 polished aluminum wheels with all-season tires
Factory tow package with trailer brake controller
Mileage: 178
111 km
No Accidents Clean Carfax Mint Condition
P Why Choose the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT?
The GMC Yukon SLT delivers full-size SUV capability with the premium comfort and technology modern drivers expect. With room for up to 8 passengers
or professionals needing space and strength.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
or new to credit. We work with drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan to help you get into the vehicle you need with affordable payments and fast approvals.
VIN: 1GKS2BKC9GR348685
Mileage: 178
well maintained
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Come see why the 2016 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD is one of the top full-size SUVs on the road. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon to test drive this beauty and learn about our easy in-house financing options available for all credit situations in Saskatchewan.
Platinum Auto Sport Where Saskatchewan drives home happy.
#GMCYukonSLT #UsedSUVSaskatoon #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #LuxurySUVCanada #NoAccidentSUV #GMCYukonCanada #FullSizeSUVDeals #SUVSaskatchewan
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/GMC-Yukon-2016-id12185365.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-955-2111