Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Collision Warning!</b><br /> <br /> A journalist favorite, the 2016 Honda Accord remains the sedan of choice in the mid-size segment. This 2016 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today. <br /> <br />When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 153,807 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br /> <br /> Our Accord Sedan's trim level is EX-L. The EX-L trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing Technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Collision Warning, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package. <br /> <br /><br /> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$111.06</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br /> <br /><br /> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. <br /> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o

2016 Honda Accord

153,807 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12287631

2016 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L CVT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,807KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F80GA800461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Collision Warning!

A journalist favorite, the 2016 Honda Accord remains the sedan of choice in the mid-size segment. This 2016 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.

When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 153,807 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is EX-L. The EX-L trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing Technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Collision Warning, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $111.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2016 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L CVT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L CVT 153,807 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Nissan Murano 138,002 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Sport for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Sport 200,021 KM $16,200 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Accord