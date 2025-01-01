$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Accord
Coupe 2dr I4 CVT EX w/Honda Sensing
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour San Marino Red (R94)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PT3215
- Mileage 120,190 KM
Vehicle Description
SK
**LOADED EX CVT TRIM WITH HONDA SENSING
**TWO KEYS WITH REMOTE START
**SUNROOF
**HEATED SEATS
**LANE KEEPING ASSIST
Style
and performance come together in this fully loaded 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX CVT with Honda Sensing
this Accord Coupe is the perfect balance of sophistication and reliability.
Key Features of the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX CVT with Honda Sensing:
2.4L i-VTEC® 4-Cylinder Engine 185 HP
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
including:
Collision Mitigation Braking System" (CMBs")
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
Premium Black cloth Seats with Heated Front Seats
Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
One-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature
7 Display Audio Touchscreen with HondaLink®
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® & Streaming Audio
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Smart Entry with Push-Button Start
LED Daytime Running Lights & Fog Lights
17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels
60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback
Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.7L/100km (combined city/highway)
This 2016 Accord Coupe EX with Honda Sensing offers the sporty performance of a coupe with the peace of mind of Honda's advanced driver assistance technology making it a top choice for drivers in Saskatchewan.
VIN: 1HGCT1B52GA800498
Mileage: 120
190 KM
Exterior: San Marino Red
Interior: Premium Black Leather
In-House Financing for All Credit Types Get Approved at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we'll help you get behind the wheel of the car you deserve.
Fast & Easy Approvals
Affordable Payment Options
Credit Rebuilding Support
All Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon
Moose Jaw & All of Saskatchewan
Test Drive This 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX with Honda Sensing Today!
Apply online or visit our Saskatoon dealership for a no-pressure experience and top-tier customer service.
Location: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Source for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Financing for All Credit Types!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Honda-Accord_Coupe-2016-id12259900.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
