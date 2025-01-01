Menu
<p> SK **LOADED EX CVT TRIM WITH HONDA SENSING **TWO KEYS WITH REMOTE START **SUNROOF **HEATED SEATS **LANE KEEPING ASSIST Style</p> <p> and performance come together in this fully loaded 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX CVT with Honda Sensing</p> <p> this Accord Coupe is the perfect balance of sophistication and reliability. Key Features of the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX CVT with Honda Sensing: 2.4L i-VTEC® 4-Cylinder Engine 185 HP Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Honda Sensing® Safety Suite</p> <p> including: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBs) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Premium Black cloth Seats with Heated Front Seats Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support One-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature 7 Display Audio Touchscreen with HondaLink® Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® & Streaming Audio Multi-Angle Rearview Camera Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Smart Entry with Push-Button Start LED Daytime Running Lights & Fog Lights 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.7L/100km (combined city/highway) This 2016 Accord Coupe EX with Honda Sensing offers the sporty performance of a coupe with the peace of mind of Hondas advanced driver assistance technology making it a top choice for drivers in Saskatchewan. VIN: 1HGCT1B52GA800498 Mileage: 120</p> <p>190 KM Exterior: San Marino Red Interior: Premium Black Leather In-House Financing for All Credit Types Get Approved at Platinum Auto Sport! At Platinum Auto Sport</p> <p> well help you get behind the wheel of the car you deserve. Fast & Easy Approvals Affordable Payment Options Credit Rebuilding Support All Trade-Ins Accepted Serving Saskatoon</p> <p> Moose Jaw & All of Saskatchewan Test Drive This 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX with Honda Sensing Today! Apply online or visit our Saskatoon dealership for a no-pressure experience and top-tier customer service. Location: 330 22nd Street West</p> <p> SK Call or Text: (306) 955-2111 Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoons Trusted Source for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Financing for All Credit Types!</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Honda-Accord_Coupe-2016-id12259900.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Honda-Accord_Coupe-2016-id12259900.html</a>

2016 Honda Accord

120,190 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
12519898

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Used
120,190KM
  • Exterior Colour San Marino Red (R94)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 120,190 KM

SK

**LOADED EX CVT TRIM WITH HONDA SENSING
**TWO KEYS WITH REMOTE START
**SUNROOF
**HEATED SEATS
**LANE KEEPING ASSIST

Style


and performance come together in this fully loaded 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX CVT with Honda Sensing


this Accord Coupe is the perfect balance of sophistication and reliability.

Key Features of the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX CVT with Honda Sensing:
2.4L i-VTEC® 4-Cylinder Engine 185 HP

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Honda Sensing® Safety Suite


including:

Collision Mitigation Braking System" (CMBs")

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

Premium Black cloth Seats with Heated Front Seats

Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support

One-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature

7 Display Audio Touchscreen with HondaLink®

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility

Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® & Streaming Audio

Multi-Angle Rearview Camera

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Smart Entry with Push-Button Start

LED Daytime Running Lights & Fog Lights

17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels

60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback

Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.7L/100km (combined city/highway)

This 2016 Accord Coupe EX with Honda Sensing offers the sporty performance of a coupe with the peace of mind of Honda's advanced driver assistance technology making it a top choice for drivers in Saskatchewan.

In-House Financing for All Credit Types Get Approved at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport


we'll help you get behind the wheel of the car you deserve.

Fast & Easy Approvals
Affordable Payment Options
Credit Rebuilding Support
All Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon


Moose Jaw & All of Saskatchewan

Test Drive This 2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX with Honda Sensing Today!
Apply online or visit our Saskatoon dealership for a no-pressure experience and top-tier customer service.

Location: 330 22nd Street West


SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Now: www.platinumautosport.com

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Source for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Financing for All Credit Types!


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Honda-Accord_Coupe-2016-id12259900.html

SAFETY
Bad Credit
No credit
Saskatoon
Regina
available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
or are rebuilding
Prince Albert
we offer in-house auto financing solutions for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit
2016 Honda Accord Coupe EX CVT with Honda Sensing Fully Loaded
Saskatchewan. This sporty two-door coupe stands out with its bold San Marino Red exterior
elegant premium black cloth interior
and an impressive list of features designed to elevate your driving experience. With only 120
190 KM and in mint condition

