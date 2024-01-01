$16,811+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
EX-T - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2016 Honda Civic
EX-T - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$16,811
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,071KM
VIN 2HGFC1F41GH101511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101511
- Mileage 181,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Honda Sensing Technologies! - Exceptional Condition - Freshly Detailed
Key Features:
- Honda Sensing Technologies!
- Heated Seats
- Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Display
- Lane Departure & Keeping Systems
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- HondaLink
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.honda.ca/Content/honda.ca/294dd36a-a860-41d7-9d52-f9f116a6dced/ModelPage_Downloads/Civic_Sedan_brochure_EN.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2016 Honda Civic