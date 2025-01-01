$18,311+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda CR-V
EX - AWD - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF
2016 Honda CR-V
EX - AWD - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,311
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,546KM
VIN 2HKRM4H54GH133523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 133523
- Mileage 167,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Regularly Maintained! - Great Fuel Economy - Excellent Condition
Discover this 2016 Honda CR-V EX at Saskatoon Auto Connection a stylish Crystal Black Pearl compact SUV thats been regularly maintained and is ready for Saskatchewan roads. Its 2.4L i-VTEC four-cylinder and All-Wheel Drive deliver confident handling and an economical 8.6 L/100 km combined fuel consumption, making daily driving and longer trips easy on your wallet. Comfort is a highlight, with heated seats, dual-zone climate control and a 10-way power drivers seat that make every drivewhether a quick commute or a weekend escapemore pleasant. Modern conveniences like remote start, proximity key entry with pushbutton start, and a power moonroof add a touch of luxury and practicality, especially during chilly mornings when the front wiper de-icer comes in handy. Youll also appreciate the thoughtful safety and tech suite a multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, HondaWatch blind spot display, and the Display Audio system with HondaLink and Siri Eyes Free keep you connected without distraction. LED daytime running lights and fog lights give the CR-V a confident presence on the road, while the black fabric interior remains comfortable and durable. Stop by Saskatoon Auto Connection and take this well-equipped, dependable CR-V EX for a test drive today.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.6L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Moonroof
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- HondaWatch Blind Spot Display
- Display Audio System w/ HondaLink Next Generation
- Siri Eyes Free Compatibility
- Front Wiper De-Icer
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Proximity Key Entry System w/ Pushbutton Start
- 10-Way Power Driver's Seat
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Fog Lights
- 2.4L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.honda.ca/Content/honda.ca/8d7f0622-1bf9-4cc6-b53e-df645f88e64f/ModelPage_Downloads/2016_CR-V_Specs_HEADER_EN.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Discover this 2016 Honda CR-V EX at Saskatoon Auto Connection a stylish Crystal Black Pearl compact SUV thats been regularly maintained and is ready for Saskatchewan roads. Its 2.4L i-VTEC four-cylinder and All-Wheel Drive deliver confident handling and an economical 8.6 L/100 km combined fuel consumption, making daily driving and longer trips easy on your wallet. Comfort is a highlight, with heated seats, dual-zone climate control and a 10-way power drivers seat that make every drivewhether a quick commute or a weekend escapemore pleasant. Modern conveniences like remote start, proximity key entry with pushbutton start, and a power moonroof add a touch of luxury and practicality, especially during chilly mornings when the front wiper de-icer comes in handy. Youll also appreciate the thoughtful safety and tech suite a multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, HondaWatch blind spot display, and the Display Audio system with HondaLink and Siri Eyes Free keep you connected without distraction. LED daytime running lights and fog lights give the CR-V a confident presence on the road, while the black fabric interior remains comfortable and durable. Stop by Saskatoon Auto Connection and take this well-equipped, dependable CR-V EX for a test drive today.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.6L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Moonroof
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- HondaWatch Blind Spot Display
- Display Audio System w/ HondaLink Next Generation
- Siri Eyes Free Compatibility
- Front Wiper De-Icer
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Proximity Key Entry System w/ Pushbutton Start
- 10-Way Power Driver's Seat
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Fog Lights
- 2.4L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.honda.ca/Content/honda.ca/8d7f0622-1bf9-4cc6-b53e-df645f88e64f/ModelPage_Downloads/2016_CR-V_Specs_HEADER_EN.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT - AWD - CARPLAY - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - SK VEHICLE 122,039 KM $18,827 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento SX - AWD - ONE OWNER - COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION 144,260 KM $19,342 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - SUPERCREW - 501A - FX4 - COOLED SEATS - SK TRUCK 147,888 KM $35,610 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$18,311
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Honda CR-V