2016 Honda CR-V

Touring TOURING - COLLISION BRAKING SYSTEM - NEW TIRES

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring TOURING - COLLISION BRAKING SYSTEM - NEW TIRES

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$24,281

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4603341
  • Stock #: 800786
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H97GL800786
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - LANE KEEPING ASSIST



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Front Seats

Heated Windshield

Blind Spot Monitoring

Navigation System

328W Premium Audio System Including 7 Speakers and a Subwoofer

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary, USB and HDMI Input

Power 10-way Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Seat Settings

Power Trunk/Hatch

Power Windows

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Locks

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Adaptive Cruise Control

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

18" Alloy Wheels

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

