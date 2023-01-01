$26,590+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
4WD 4dr CVT EX-L w-Navi
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
$26,590
- Listing ID: 9561397
- Stock #: V-74455
- VIN: 3CZRU6H77GM101926
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-74455
- Mileage 83,075 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Blue 2016 Honda HR-V CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 4D Sport Utility EX-L w/Navigation AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Owners report a good, sturdy ride that’s comfortable and feels durable on rougher roads, a sporty steering feel, a sporty gearshift feel on models with the manual transmission, excellent mileage, and plenty of space and flexibility for easy adaptation to virtually any job. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
