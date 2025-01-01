$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
EXL
2016 Honda Pilot
EXL
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,831 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L is a spacious and versatile midsize SUV that offers a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and family-friendly features. The EX-L trim comes equipped with leather seating, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a sunroof, and a user-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. With seating for up to eight passengers, advanced safety features, and a generous cargo area, the 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L is an ideal choice for families seeking reliability, comfort, and convenience.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nova Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Nova Auto Centre
Nova Auto Centre
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-373-6682