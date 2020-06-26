2016 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FORWARD COLLISION ALERT - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - NAVIGATION
AWD w/ Terrain Select
Theatre Seating
Leather Interior
Heated and Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
DVD Entertainment System
Navigation System
Dual Moonroof
Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Warning w/ Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
20" Alloy Wheels
Premium 540W 5.1 Surround Sound Audio System w/ 10 Speakers & Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary and USB Input
Power 10-Way Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar & Memory Settings
Power 4-Way Passenger's Seat
Power Hatch
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors - Heated
Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Driver, Passenger, and Rear Seat Controls
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start
Homelink Garage Opener
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1