Menu
Account
Sign In
$30,892

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring TOURING - AWD - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring TOURING - AWD - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - DVD

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 5306129
  2. 5306129
  3. 5306129
  4. 5306129
  5. 5306129
  6. 5306129
  7. 5306129
  8. 5306129
  9. 5306129
  10. 5306129
  11. 5306129
  12. 5306129
  13. 5306129
  14. 5306129
  15. 5306129
  16. 5306129
  17. 5306129
  18. 5306129
  19. 5306129
  20. 5306129
  21. 5306129
  22. 5306129
  23. 5306129
  24. 5306129
  25. 5306129
  26. 5306129
  27. 5306129
  28. 5306129
  29. 5306129
  30. 5306129
Contact Seller

$30,892

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,100KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5306129
  • Stock #: 511017
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H92GB511017
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


FORWARD COLLISION ALERT - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - NAVIGATION



AWD w/ Terrain Select

Theatre Seating

Leather Interior

Heated and Cooled Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Windshield Wiper De-Icer

DVD Entertainment System

Navigation System

Dual Moonroof

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Forward Collision Warning w/ Collision Mitigation Braking System

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

20" Alloy Wheels

Premium 540W 5.1 Surround Sound Audio System w/ 10 Speakers & Subwoofer

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power 10-Way Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar & Memory Settings

Power 4-Way Passenger's Seat

Power Hatch

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Driver, Passenger, and Rear Seat Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Homelink Garage Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Toyota Highland...
 80,400 KM
$29,946 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 197,700 KM
$8,821 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang GT...
 45,000 KM
$25,851 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory