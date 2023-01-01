Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

83,781 KM

$17,214

+ tax & licensing
$17,214

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE - HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE - HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$17,214

+ taxes & licensing

83,781KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201485
  • Stock #: 539208
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH4GU539208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 539208
  • Mileage 83,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Normal, Sport, Comfort Driving Modes
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
173hp/ 154lb-ft Torque
6 Speed Manual Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

