2016 Hyundai Elantra

100,431 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,431KM
VIN KMHDH4AH2GU495516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,431 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2016 Hyundai Elantra