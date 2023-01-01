$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL SAVE ON FUEL!!
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9502135
- Stock #: PT1880
- VIN: KMHD25LH5GU290020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 113,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Used Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Saskatoon. SAVE ON FUEL!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
