2016 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9713974

9713974 Stock #: 16286B

16286B VIN: 5NPDH4AE6GH669754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 48 L Fuel Tank 48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, 3.065 Axle Ratio Seating Premium cloth seating surfaces Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Steel

