2016 Hyundai Genesis

83,650 KM

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Used
83,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHHU6KJ2GU131459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The 2016 Genesis Coupe invigorates its class with aggressive - bold styling. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is for sale today.

The 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe offers incredible performance and head turning good looks. Largely in part to its swooping exterior lines and powerful engine. This rear wheel drive sports coupe is right at home cruising down the boulevard or tearing up the race track and thanks to its high quality materials, this coupe will give you goose bumps every time you drive it! This coupe has 83,650 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Genesis Coupe's trim level is 3.8 Premium. The Premium edition offers high end technology, enhanced style and a long list of upgraded features such as stylish sports aluminum alloy wheels, sport bucket seats with leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, power sunroof, Xenon HID headlights, 7.0 inch high-resolution touch-screen navigation system, 360-watt Infinity audio system with 10 speakers and a Proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition plus much more.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $141.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

