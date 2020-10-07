2016 Hyundai Genesis

+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a lean rear-wheel-drive two-door with a big V6 engine, serious handling hardware, and aggressive styling that loudly declares its performance potential? This gorgeous 2016 Genesis Coupe in Tsukuba red is one of a kind solution to that. This 2016 Genesis Coupe also goes beyond the basics, providing a near-luxury driving experience. It has 3.8-liter V6 that lays down 348 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque mated with 6 speed standard transmission to provide a more engaging, fun filled driving experience. It also has Power doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Power Driver Seats! Heated Seats! Traction control! Steering wheel audio control! Back up camera! Sunroof! Automatic climate control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! CD player! Navigation! Aux & USB Input! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
