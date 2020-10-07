Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Genesis

63,811 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Genesis

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 Premium SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 Premium SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 6204072
  2. 6204072
  3. 6204072
  4. 6204072
  5. 6204072
  6. 6204072
  7. 6204072
  8. 6204072
  9. 6204072
  10. 6204072
  11. 6204072
  12. 6204072
  13. 6204072
  14. 6204072
  15. 6204072
  16. 6204072
  17. 6204072
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6204072
  • Stock #: PH38138
  • VIN: KMHHT6KJ5GU131412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PH38138
  • Mileage 63,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a lean rear-wheel-drive two-door with a big V6 engine, serious handling hardware, and aggressive styling that loudly declares its performance potential? This gorgeous 2016 Genesis Coupe in Tsukuba red is one of a kind solution to that. This 2016 Genesis Coupe also goes beyond the basics, providing a near-luxury driving experience. It has 3.8-liter V6 that lays down 348 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque mated with 6 speed standard transmission to provide a more engaging, fun filled driving experience. It also has Power doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Power Driver Seats! Heated Seats! Traction control! Steering wheel audio control! Back up camera! Sunroof! Automatic climate control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! CD player! Navigation! Aux & USB Input! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2019 Nissan Kicks SV...
 37,238 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Dart SE S...
 111,421 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 53,214 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory