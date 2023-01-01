Menu
Account
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

175,067 KM

$19,995

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Sport 2.0T Limited Heated Seats! Navigation!

Sport 2.0T Limited Heated Seats! Navigation!

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10410750
  • Stock #: BP2366C
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA1GG308421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,067 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited $18,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 5XYZUDLA1GG308421 175,067 Km, AWD, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window/Seats, Rear Parking Assist, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Dual Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation, Seat Memory, & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

