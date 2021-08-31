Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

162,987 KM

$16,400

+ tax & licensing
$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport - Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport - Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

162,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7802118
  Stock #: 21-801A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,987 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Hyundai 2.4 Base Santa Fe Sport 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic.Reviews:* Owner-stated plusses include great feature content for the money, loads of power on models with the higher-output engines, a slick and responsive AWD system with a traction-enhancing Lock mode, and good overall ride quality, comfort, and flexibility. The panoramic sunroof is a feature content favourite amongst many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

