$22,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited - AWD, Heated Leather, Power Lift Gate
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$22,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9346858
- Stock #: 4874A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0L TurboFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Santa Fe Sport 2.0L Turbo, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Canyon Copper, Black Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Multi-Adjustable Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surface, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Santa Fe Sport 2.0L Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Hyundai 2.0L Turbo Santa Fe Sport 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic.Reviews:* Owner-stated plusses include great feature content for the money, loads of power on models with the higher-output engines, a slick and responsive AWD system with a traction-enhancing Lock mode, and good overall ride quality, comfort, and flexibility. The panoramic sunroof is a feature content favourite amongst many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.