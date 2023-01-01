Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

117,514 KM

Details Description Features

$19,874

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,874

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Special Edition - LOCAL VEHICLE - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Special Edition - LOCAL VEHICLE - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10456974
  2. 10456974
  3. 10456974
  4. 10456974
  5. 10456974
  6. 10456974
  7. 10456974
  8. 10456974
  9. 10456974
  10. 10456974
  11. 10456974
  12. 10456974
  13. 10456974
  14. 10456974
  15. 10456974
  16. 10456974
  17. 10456974
  18. 10456974
  19. 10456974
  20. 10456974
  21. 10456974
Contact Seller

$19,874

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10456974
  • Stock #: 412431
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF4GH412431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Remote Trunk Release
Fog Lamps
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Drive Mode Select
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
185hp/ 178lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 151,589 KM
$21,707 + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Grand Car...
 171,409 KM
$6,489 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,490 KM
$36,842 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory