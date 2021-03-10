+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a midsize family sedan that is fuel efficient and comfortable to drive on day to day basis? This 2016 Hyundai Sonata GL is your excellent choice. It has a 2.4L I-4 Engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door Locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Traction control! Eco, Sport & Normal driving modes! Steering wheel audio control! Cruise control! Bluetooth! Heated front seats! A/C! USB and AUX Input! Back Up Camera! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1