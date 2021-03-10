Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

136,723 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL HEATED SEATS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACK UP CAMERA!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL HEATED SEATS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACK UP CAMERA!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 6794996
  2. 6794996
  3. 6794996
  4. 6794996
  5. 6794996
  6. 6794996
  7. 6794996
  8. 6794996
  9. 6794996
  10. 6794996
  11. 6794996
  12. 6794996
  13. 6794996
  14. 6794996
  15. 6794996
  16. 6794996
  17. 6794996
  18. 6794996
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6794996
  • Stock #: P38243
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF2GH264408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a midsize family sedan that is fuel efficient and comfortable to drive on day to day basis? This 2016 Hyundai Sonata GL is your excellent choice. It has a 2.4L I-4 Engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door Locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Traction control! Eco, Sport & Normal driving modes! Steering wheel audio control! Cruise control! Bluetooth! Heated front seats! A/C! USB and AUX Input! Back Up Camera! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 56,538 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge CRUIS...
 94,271 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 31,590 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory