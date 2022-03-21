Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

93,970 KM

$19,255

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

GL HEATED SEATS - REVERSE CAM

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8722307
  • Stock #: 400202
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF6GH400202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats

Reverse Camera

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

16" Alloy Wheels

2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

