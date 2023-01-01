Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

106,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS HEATED SEATS - LEATHER - BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS HEATED SEATS - LEATHER - BLUETOOTH

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637423
  • Stock #: 361997
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF6GH361997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Chrome Door Handles
Smart Access Doors
17" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
185hp/ 178lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

