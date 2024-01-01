$19,827+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Premium - AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED REAR SEATS - REMOTE START
2016 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Premium - AWD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED REAR SEATS - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$19,827
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,512KM
VIN KM8J3CA48GU174380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 174380
- Mileage 107,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Accident Free - Local Vehicle - Regularly Maintained
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Detection System
- Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Fog Lights & LED Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rack Side Rails
- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://pictures.dealer.com/calgaryhyundaitc/820ea5aa0a0e0acc4f6b5caf695c204a.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$19,827
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Hyundai Tucson