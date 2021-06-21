Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

83,161 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, AWD

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 7381037
  2. 7381037
  3. 7381037
  4. 7381037
  5. 7381037
  6. 7381037
  7. 7381037
  8. 7381037
  9. 7381037
  10. 7381037
  11. 7381037
  12. 7381037
  13. 7381037
  14. 7381037
  15. 7381037
  16. 7381037
  17. 7381037
  18. 7381037
  19. 7381037
  20. 7381037
  21. 7381037
  22. 7381037
  23. 7381037
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7381037
  • Stock #: P38456
  • VIN: KM8J3CA29GU029847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD will look great in your driveway, and it still delivers the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. Plus, this Tucson's turbocharged engine is a keeper, too.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This turbocharged engine is peppy and smooth, and it gets better gas mileage to boot.

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822

Vehicle Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 86,001 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 86,962 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 141,209 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory