2016 Infiniti Q50

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 2 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10517616

10517616 Stock #: RF1784

RF1784 VIN: JN1EV7ARXGM340971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RF1784

Mileage 123,214 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.