2016 Infiniti Q50

AWD LOW KM
Infiniti InTouch 8" Upper & 7" Lower LCD Display Screens
Satellite Radio
Reverse Camera
Leather Interior
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Performance Monitoring System
Standard, Snow, Sport, Eco & Personal Drive Modes
Moonroof
Bluetooth Calling and Bluetooth Audio
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Power Locks
Automatic Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Automatic Climate Control w/ Separate Passenger Zone Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
17" Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Traction & Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
