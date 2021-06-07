Menu
2016 Infiniti Q50

53,468 KM

$25,704

+ tax & licensing
$25,704

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Infiniti Q50

2016 Infiniti Q50

AWD - LOW KM

2016 Infiniti Q50

AWD - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$25,704

+ taxes & licensing

53,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7208045
  • Stock #: 252718
  • VIN: JN1CV7AR8GM252718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,468 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD LOW KM





Infiniti InTouch 8" Upper & 7" Lower LCD Display Screens

Satellite Radio

Reverse Camera

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Performance Monitoring System

Standard, Snow, Sport, Eco & Personal Drive Modes

Moonroof

Bluetooth Calling and Bluetooth Audio

Push Button Start

Auto Start/Stop

Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers

Power Driver & Passenger Seats

Power Locks

Automatic Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Automatic Climate Control w/ Separate Passenger Zone Control

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

17" Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights

2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction & Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

