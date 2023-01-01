Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

196,629 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4X4! Heated Steering Wheel! Remote Start!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4X4! Heated Steering Wheel! Remote Start!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 10101879
  2. 10101879
  3. 10101879
  4. 10101879
  5. 10101879
  6. 10101879
  7. 10101879
  8. 10101879
  9. 10101879
  10. 10101879
  11. 10101879
  12. 10101879
  13. 10101879
  14. 10101879
  15. 10101879
  16. 10101879
  17. 10101879
  18. 10101879
  19. 10101879
  20. 10101879
  21. 10101879
  22. 10101879
  23. 10101879
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
196,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10101879
  • Stock #: BP2266
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS6GW149701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,629 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Cherokee North Edition $16,995 Plus Tax 3.2 L, 6 Cyl, VIN#: 1C4PJMCS6GW149701 196,629 Km, 4X4, Cruise Control, USB & AUX, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window/Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Back-Up Camera, Dual Sun Roof, Automatic Headlights, Power Lift Gate, Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2016 Ford Focus SE R...
 161,289 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 196,629 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 151,136 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory