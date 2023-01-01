$21,707+ tax & licensing
$21,707
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$21,707
+ taxes & licensing
151,589KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10441533
- Stock #: 185456
- VIN: 1C4PJMBBXGW185456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,589 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Season Floormats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls
Power, Heated Exterior Mirrors
Remote Start System
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Leather Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Terrain Select
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
4 Wheel Drive
2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 171lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2