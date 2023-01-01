Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

151,589 KM

Details Description Features

$21,707

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,707

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10441533
  2. 10441533
  3. 10441533
  4. 10441533
  5. 10441533
  6. 10441533
  7. 10441533
  8. 10441533
  9. 10441533
  10. 10441533
  11. 10441533
  12. 10441533
  13. 10441533
  14. 10441533
  15. 10441533
  16. 10441533
  17. 10441533
  18. 10441533
  19. 10441533
  20. 10441533
  21. 10441533
  22. 10441533
Contact Seller

$21,707

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441533
  • Stock #: 185456
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBBXGW185456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Cold Weather Group:

All-Season Floormats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls
Power, Heated Exterior Mirrors
Remote Start System
Windshield Wiper De-Icer


Leather Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Terrain Select
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

4 Wheel Drive
2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 171lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,490 KM
$36,842 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 70,968 KM
$33,928 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 152,452 KM
$19,978 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory