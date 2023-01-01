Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2016 Jeep Cherokee

136,000 KM

Details Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1701704563
  2. 1701704563
  3. 1701704563
  4. 1701704563
  5. 1701704563
  6. 1701704563
  7. 1701704563
  8. 1701704563
  9. 1701704563
  10. 1701704563
  11. 1701704563
  12. 1701704563
  13. 1701704563
  14. 1701704563
  15. 1701704563
  16. 1701704563
  17. 1701704563
Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMAB5GW110987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 98,000 KM $38,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 86,000 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 GMC Sierra 2500 80,000 KM $55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee