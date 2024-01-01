$12,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
236,489KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS5GW149898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 236,489 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Jeep Cherokee