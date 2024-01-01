$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,711KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMDS0GW130401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,711 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
Single Disc Remote CD Player
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Full Size Spare Tire
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Ventilated Front Seats Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Liftgate Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: Pentastar Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 3.25 Axle Ratio 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 1 SPEED PTU (STD)
SAFETYTEC -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1 Speed PTU
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2018 RAM 3500 Laramie 260,212 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 73,383 KM $49,000 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 34,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2016 Jeep Cherokee