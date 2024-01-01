$11,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4WD 3.2L V6
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$11,995
Used
221,377KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS0GW161696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 221,377 KM
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
