2016 Jeep Cherokee

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Leather Interior Group
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Knee Air Bag
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
- 3.517 Axle Ratio
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
- Light Brownstone Pearl
- BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
- WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
- ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
- Requires Subscription
- COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
- COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic Remote Pr...
