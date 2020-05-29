2016 Jeep Cherokee

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
- Panoramic Roof
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Additional Features
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
- 3.517 Axle Ratio
- BLACK 75TH EDITION CLOTH/MESH BUCKET SEATS
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Recon Green
- COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
- ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F 75TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Por...
