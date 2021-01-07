2016 Jeep Cherokee

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adjustable Steering Wheel
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: Pentastar Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 3.25 Axle Ratio 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 1 SPEED PTU (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1 Speed PTU
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Heated Mirrors Engine Block Heater Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Windshield Wiper De-Icer Accessory Switch Bank Module All-Season Floor Mat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.