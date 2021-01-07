Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

61,458 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

61,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6528348
  Stock #: G1521A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee Sport

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
3.25 AXLE RATIO
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: Pentastar Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 3.25 Axle Ratio 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 1 SPEED PTU (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1 Speed PTU
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Heated Mirrors Engine Block Heater Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Windshield Wiper De-Icer Accessory Switch Bank Module All-Season Floor Mat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

