2016 Jeep Cherokee

69,814 KM

$23,748

+ tax & licensing
Altitude AWD - LOW KM - REMOTE START

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

69,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7524741
  Stock #: 374725
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB1GW374725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,814 KM

Vehicle Description

COLD WEATHER GROUP:



Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel

Integrated Climate Controls in Touch Screen Radio

Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls

Power, Heated Exterior Mirrors; Manual Foldaway

Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer

All Season Floor Mats



JEEP ACTIVE DRIVE I:



Disconnecting Driveline System

Fully Automatic

Selec-Terrain w/ Auto, Snow, Sport, And Sand/Mud Settings



Other Features Included:

4x4

Navigation System

5" Colour Touchscreen Media Display

7" Color Gauge Cluster Display

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power Windows

Power Locks

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Remote Start

Privacy Glass

18" Black Alloy Wheels

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine

9-speed Automatic Transmission

Traction And Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

