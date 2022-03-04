$29,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
130,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8494304
- Stock #: 99650A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RHINO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Interior Group
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
Rhino
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic Remote Pr...
