2016 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RHINO

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,682 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.517 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Leather Interior Group Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM Rhino QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD) ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler Requires Subscription SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic Remote Pr...

