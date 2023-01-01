Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

120,943 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North Sunroof! Heated Seats!

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North Sunroof! Heated Seats!

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10220421
  • Stock #: BP2296C
  • VIN: 1C4NJDABXGD741043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2296C
  • Mileage 120,943 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude $21,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 1C4NJDABXGD741043 120,943 Km, 4X4, Cruise Control, AUX Port, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

