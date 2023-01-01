$22,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2016 Jeep Compass
Sport/North Sunroof! Heated Seats!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
- Listing ID: 10220421
- Stock #: BP2296C
- VIN: 1C4NJDABXGD741043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,943 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude $21,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 1C4NJDABXGD741043 120,943 Km, 4X4, Cruise Control, AUX Port, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!
Vehicle Features
