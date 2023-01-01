2016 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 9 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10220421

10220421 Stock #: BP2296C

BP2296C VIN: 1C4NJDABXGD741043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BP2296C

Mileage 120,943 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.