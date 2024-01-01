$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
2016 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
Sport/North
Sport/North
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,759KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJCAA4GD629291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MP639C
- Mileage 125,759 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC 16V VVT I-4!
As Edmunds says of the Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2016 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 125,759 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is High Altitude. Premium comfort and style are yours for the taking with an impressive array of standard features in the Compass High Altitude. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a power sunroof, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone interface, SiriusXM, power windows, power doors, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Engine: 2.0l Dohc 16v Vvt I-4.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJCAA4GD629291.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $94.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2016 Jeep Compass