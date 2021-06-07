+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Recent Arrival!2016 Jeep Compass North - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Compass North, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L DOHC 16V, 4WD, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert, Body-Colour Liftgate Applique, Bright Grille, Bright Side Roof Rails, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, High Altitude Badge, High Altitude Package, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry, Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, Power Windows w/Driver One-Touch, Quick Order Package 23G High Altitude Edition, Radio: 430, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote USB Port, Roof rack: rails only, Silver Interior Accents, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Group, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Compass North has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep North Compass 2.4L DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic.
