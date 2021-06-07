Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

129,050 KM

Details Description Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude - AWD, Leather, Sunroof

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude - AWD, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

129,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7268792
  Stock #: 3342B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2016 Jeep Compass North - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Compass North, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L DOHC 16V, 4WD, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert, Body-Colour Liftgate Applique, Bright Grille, Bright Side Roof Rails, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, High Altitude Badge, High Altitude Package, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry, Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, Power Windows w/Driver One-Touch, Quick Order Package 23G High Altitude Edition, Radio: 430, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote USB Port, Roof rack: rails only, Silver Interior Accents, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Group, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Compass North has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep North Compass 2.4L DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
RADIO: 430 -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate Applique ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

