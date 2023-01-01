$20,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2016 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9589510
- Stock #: BP2130C
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB6GD721386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2130C
- Mileage 140,140 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Compass $18,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 1C4NJDAB6GD721386
140,140 km 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.