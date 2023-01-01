Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

140,140 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9589510
  • Stock #: BP2130C
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6GD721386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2130C
  • Mileage 140,140 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Compass $18,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 1C4NJDAB6GD721386
140,140 km 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
4x4

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

