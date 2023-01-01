2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 5 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10111509

10111509 Stock #: TP8999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,545 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD) MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) Rear Collision Mitigation TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Bridgestone Brand Tires RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 -inc: Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) For more information call 800-643-2112 NOT AVAILABLE in Alaska Hawaii Puerto Rico St Thomas/Virgin Islands Barbados Dominican Republi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.