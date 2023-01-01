Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

92,331 KM

Details Features

$30,866

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,866

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

  1. 9637429
  2. 9637429
  3. 9637429
  4. 9637429
  5. 9637429
  6. 9637429
  7. 9637429
  8. 9637429
  9. 9637429
  10. 9637429
  11. 9637429
  12. 9637429
  13. 9637429
  14. 9637429
  15. 9637429
  16. 9637429
  17. 9637429
  18. 9637429
  19. 9637429
  20. 9637429
  21. 9637429
  22. 9637429
  23. 9637429
  24. 9637429
  25. 9637429
  26. 9637429
  27. 9637429
  28. 9637429
Contact Seller

$30,866

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637429
  • Stock #: 452149
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9GC452149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 452149
  • Mileage 92,331 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 92,331 KM
$30,866 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition...
 162,602 KM
$33,386 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 106,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory