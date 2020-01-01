Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Renegade

North 4x4 | Htd.Seats, B/U Cam, Btooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Renegade

North 4x4 | Htd.Seats, B/U Cam, Btooth

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 4440708
  2. 4440708
  3. 4440708
  4. 4440708
  5. 4440708
  6. 4440708
  7. 4440708
  8. 4440708
  9. 4440708
  10. 4440708
  11. 4440708
  12. 4440708
  13. 4440708
  14. 4440708
  15. 4440708
  16. 4440708
  17. 4440708
  18. 4440708
  19. 4440708
  20. 4440708
  21. 4440708
  22. 4440708
  23. 4440708
  24. 4440708
  25. 4440708
  26. 4440708
  27. 4440708
  28. 4440708
  29. 4440708
  30. 4440708
  31. 4440708
Contact Seller

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,904KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4440708
  • Stock #: 98923
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT0GPC54485
Exterior Colour
Colorado Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Backup Camera, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Push to Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Touchscreen, Bluetooth, and more!CarFax: No Reported Accidents, Low KM, One OwnerDodge City is a well-established dealership in Saskatoon, having served the Saskatoon area for 40 years! Our award winning dealership carries the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. Plus a wide range of pre-owned vehicles! If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we can track down your perfect vehicle. When it comes to your vehicle financing needs, we work with your financial institution to ensure the best rates and loan security in the industry! At Dodge City we value our customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 2200 8th St E in Saskatoon and find out why Dodge City is a top-rated Chrysler dealer.** GET YOUR FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE - www.dodgecityauto.com **

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob
  • MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" ALUMINUM
  • COLORADO RED
  • Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
  • 3.734 Final Drive Ratio
  • Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring
  • PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
  • Requires Subscription
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
  • ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum
  • SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 59,701 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message