2016 Jeep Renegade

35,327 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

North BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! 4X4!

North BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! 4X4!

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6030141
  Stock #: P8108C
  VIN: ZACCJBBT1GPC75488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # P8108C
  • Mileage 35,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish, playful subcompact crossover that rewarding to drive, yet still practical? This 2016 Jeep Renegade North 4X4 is your choice. It has 2.4L 4Cyl Engine with 9 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Remote Start! Automatic headlights! Cruise control! Traction control! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth! Heated seats! Heated steering wheel! Drive modes for different terrain! Electronic parking brake! Back Up Camera! A/C! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

