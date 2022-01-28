Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Renegade

74,560 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

74,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8256972
  • Stock #: F3007A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Omaha Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Omaha Orange
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH W/TOPOGRAPHIC PATTERN
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 91,959 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 72,477 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GX- ...
 310,312 KM
$9,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory