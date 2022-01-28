2016 Jeep Renegade

$25,800 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8256972

Stock #: F3007A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Omaha Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,560 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Omaha Orange TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD) PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH W/TOPOGRAPHIC PATTERN Requires Subscription COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Tonneau Cover

