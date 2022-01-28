$25,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2016 Jeep Renegade
2016 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
74,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8256972
- Stock #: F3007A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Omaha Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Trailhawk, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Omaha Orange
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH W/TOPOGRAPHIC PATTERN
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Security Alarm Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Tonneau Cover
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3