2016 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
55,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10101549
- Stock #: TP8994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 55,767 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 2dr Sport, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Tubular Side Steps
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 17"
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Air Conditioning Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Tires: 17" Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
