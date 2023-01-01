Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

55,767 KM

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10101549
  • Stock #: TP8994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 55,767 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 2dr Sport, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Tubular Side Steps
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Heated Mirrors Security Alarm Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 17"
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Air Conditioning Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Tires: 17" Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

